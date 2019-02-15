Second Glasgow HMV store reopens after threat of closure

The music chain's Braehead shop opened its doors on Friday morning.

HMV has reopened its second Glasgow store earmarked for closure, as the company's new owner continues to negotiate with high street landlords.

The music chain's Braehead shop opened its doors on Friday morning, a week after being closed.

HMV managing director Neil Taylor said: "I am extremely proud of our staff who are the most knowledgeable and committed people you will meet.

"So it is extremely gratifying to see this store open again.

"I greatly appreciate the support of all our customers and the landlord which made reopening this store possible."

Other branches reopened over the last week include Fopp on Byers Road in Glasgow, HMV Bath, and HMV Bluewater in Kent after Canadian firm Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited renegotiated the terms of the stores' leases following a takeover.

