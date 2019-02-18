Scots Pennywise actor to star in Netflix teen drama

Oli Keenan, 22, who terrified trick-or-treaters in October, will star in the new show.

Break: Oli Keenan will star in a secret new Netflix drama. Oli Keenan

An actor whose portrayal of Pennywise the clown became a viral hit has been snapped up to play a role in a new Netflix teen drama.

Oli Keenan, from Clydebank, went viral in October after dressing up as Stephen King's horrifying character for Halloween.

The 22-year-old interacted with trick-or-treaters visiting his family's home, and a video of his act has been viewed more than 20 million times.

Now Oli is set to star in a cult teen drama which has been picked up by Netflix for two seasons.

He was scouted after being spotted performing to delighted crowds at Halloween, and after sending off an audition tape, was contacted last week for a screentest.

"They said they really liked me and wanted to invite me down to London," Oli explains.

Oli will star in the teen drama with four other actors. Oli Keenan

Soon after, he was offered the role alongside four other actors, with filming due to take place in November in Manchester, Bristol and London.

Although Oli has been sworn to secrecy over the project's title, he has teased that it is a cult teen drama commissioned for two seasons.

"It's previously been on TV and now it's been bought by Netflix so they have the exclusive rights to it," Oli says.

"The show is known for bringing in fresh talent and faces people haven't seen before, that's something that they want to stick with now that they are bringing it to Netflix.

"It's a really good opportunity and the show has a big following already.

"It's quite intimidating to be stepping into it. It's exciting and daunting," he laughs.

It is hoped the title of the show will be released in spring later this year, with the programme due to hit the streaming site in autumn of next year.

Oli, who revealed in January that he had been picked for the UK team for the World Championships of Performing Arts following his turn as Pennywise, will still be able to compete in the competition later this month.

He also stipulated that he wanted to be back in Scotland in time for Halloween.

"Two of the things I said was I'm going [to the World Championships of Performing Arts] and I've also made sure I'll be in Clydebank for Halloween - that was my two stipulations," he laughs.

"Rest assured trick or treaters, I will be back!"

