  • STV
  • MySTV

Stormzy and George Ezra among TRNSMT festival acts

Laura Boyd Jenness Mitchell

Stormzy, Catfish and The Bottlemen and George Ezra will headline the festival this summer.

Stormzy, Catfish and The Bottlemen and George Ezra have been revealed as this year's TRNSMT headliners.

Grime artist Stormzy will headline on Friday, July 12, with Scottish favourite Gerry Cinnamon and Years & Years also performing.

Saturday, July 13 will see Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of The Verve, play on the main stage at Glasgow Green, with Bastille appearing before headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Snow Patrol will perform on Sunday, July 14, with The Wombats, The Kooks and Jess Glynne also playing that afternoon before George Ezra closes the festival.

Example, The Hunna and Circa Waves will also headline the King Tut's Stage across the weekend at the Scottish park.

Headliners: Stormzy, Catfish and The Bottlemen and George Ezra.
Headliners: Stormzy, Catfish and The Bottlemen and George Ezra.

Geoff Ellis, TRNSMT festival director, told STV News it was exciting to bring Stormzy back to the city following his performance at the inaugural event in 2017.

He said: "His shows are full of energy, he's a remarkable artist. But we've also got Gerry Cinnamon that day as well.

"Gerry Cinnamon is definitely somebody from the street; he doesn't follow convention, breaks rules. And that's exactly the same with Stormzy."

Ellis branded Catfish and the Bottlemen as the biggest band to have come out of the UK over the past few years, and described George Ezra's rise to fame as a "great success story".

Superstars: Years & Years, Gerry Cinnamon and Jess Glynne.
Superstars: Years & Years, Gerry Cinnamon and Jess Glynne.

On Monday, the festival's Facebook page gave fans clues about who was playing during a live quiz from 5pm, with the line-up worked out and announced shortly after.

In 2017, the first TRNSMT was headlined by Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Last year the festival was held over two weekends with Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys headlining one weekend and Queen + Adam Lambert and The Killers the other.

Ellis stated the event may return to run over two weekends in the future, adding that its continued success was down to the music fans.

He said: "It's a really friendly atmosphere. It's such an easy festival to get to and to get from, and people can go out afterwards and go party in a club or back to somebody's house, or just go home - whatever they want to do.

"It's just been great that way and it really fits with Glasgow. It's been a great asset to Glasgow and audiences who are coming from further afield love being in Glasgow."

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.