Stormzy and George Ezra among TRNSMT festival acts

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6003482085001-news-190218trnsmt16x9.jpg" />

Stormzy, Catfish and The Bottlemen and George Ezra have been revealed as this year's TRNSMT headliners.

Grime artist Stormzy will headline on Friday, July 12, with Scottish favourite Gerry Cinnamon and Years & Years also performing.

Saturday, July 13 will see Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of The Verve, play on the main stage at Glasgow Green, with Bastille appearing before headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Snow Patrol will perform on Sunday, July 14, with The Wombats, The Kooks and Jess Glynne also playing that afternoon before George Ezra closes the festival.

Example, The Hunna and Circa Waves will also headline the King Tut's Stage across the weekend at the Scottish park.

Geoff Ellis, TRNSMT festival director, told STV News it was exciting to bring Stormzy back to the city following his performance at the inaugural event in 2017.

He said: "His shows are full of energy, he's a remarkable artist. But we've also got Gerry Cinnamon that day as well.

"Gerry Cinnamon is definitely somebody from the street; he doesn't follow convention, breaks rules. And that's exactly the same with Stormzy."

Ellis branded Catfish and the Bottlemen as the biggest band to have come out of the UK over the past few years, and described George Ezra's rise to fame as a "great success story".

Superstars: Years & Years, Gerry Cinnamon and Jess Glynne.

On Monday, the festival's Facebook page gave fans clues about who was playing during a live quiz from 5pm, with the line-up worked out and announced shortly after.

In 2017, the first TRNSMT was headlined by Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Last year the festival was held over two weekends with Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys headlining one weekend and Queen + Adam Lambert and The Killers the other.

Ellis stated the event may return to run over two weekends in the future, adding that its continued success was down to the music fans.

He said: "It's a really friendly atmosphere. It's such an easy festival to get to and to get from, and people can go out afterwards and go party in a club or back to somebody's house, or just go home - whatever they want to do.

"It's just been great that way and it really fits with Glasgow. It's been a great asset to Glasgow and audiences who are coming from further afield love being in Glasgow."

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

