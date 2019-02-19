Spielberg and Mendes hope to shoot war film in Glasgow

A planning application has been submitted to transform Govan Graving Docks into a film set.

Superstars: Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes. Gage Skidmore / Richard Goldschmidt

Proposals have been unveiled to film part of a major Hollywood production in Scotland later this year.

A planning application has been submitted to temporarily transform Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow into a film set for a historic WW1 drama.

It is understood the production is 1917, the upcoming Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes blockbuster.

The war drama will mark Mendes' first directorial feature since James Bond film Spectre (2015). It also reunites the filmmaker with Spielberg's production company Amblin.

Spielberg worked closely with Mendes on his feature directorial debut American Beauty, which won five Oscars including Best Director and Best Picture.

Mendes then went on to make two more movies for Spielberg's DreamWorks; Road to Perdition and Revolutionary Road.

1917 marks Mendes' first film as a credited screenwriter after penning the original script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The movie is scheduled to begin filming in April and is expected to be released in December.

Filmmakers hope to use the Glasgow site, which is owned by development company New City Vision, for 10 weeks between April 22 and June 28.

The proposed filming will be focused on the northern two docks, with a set built east of the Pump House. A temporary extension would be added to the building as well as a temporary bridge spanning one of the docks.

A supporting statement with the application claims the film would bring "considerable direct and indirect benefits to the local economy through job creation and supply chain links".

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The council can confirm that a planning application has been submitted."

