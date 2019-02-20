Susan Boyle eliminated in AGT: The Champions final

The Scottish singer was joined by her fellow Britain's Got Talent graduate Paul Potts on the show.

Superstar: Susan Boyle competed in America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Susan Boyle fell short in her bid to win America's Got Talent: The Champions after being eliminated in the final.

The Scottish singer was joined by her fellow Britain's Got Talent graduate Paul Potts on the show, and had impressed judges in the earlier rounds enough to be put straight through to the final.

However, both Boyle and Potts failed to make it into the final five on Monday's decider and instead magician Shin Lim triumphed.

It was his second victory in six months, after winning the regular version of America's Got Talent in September.

America's Got Talent: The Champions saw 50 contestants from Got Talent editions from around the world competing against each other in front of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

By Monday's final, the initial acts had been whittled down to 12. County Durham teenager Courtney Hadwin, who reached the final of AGT last year, also competed in the champions version but was eliminated in the earlier rounds.

Boyle, 57, shot to fame after her audition on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 went viral. Her unassuming appearance caught Cowell and the studio audience off guard and they were blown away by her version of I Dreamed a Dream from the musical Les Miserables.

She finished runner-up on the show behind dance group Diversity and went on to sell millions of records and earn two Grammy nominations.

Boyle, who still lives in her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian, is releasing a new studio album to mark her decade in music.

Titled Ten, it is due to be released in May.

