First wave of acts unveiled for Electric Fields festival

Metronomy, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and The Vaccines will headline the event.

Festival: Electric Fields will return this July. Electric Fields

The first acts for this year's Electric Fields festival in Dumfries & Galloway have been revealed.

Metronomy, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and The Vaccines will headline the event at Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill this July.

Scottish artists set to appear include The Van T's, Emme Woods, Vistas, Fauves and Alligator.

As well as the return of The Pitt, with over 20 food vendors, there will also be a dedicated children's area to keep the kids entertained throughout the weekend.

Organisers have also taken the decision to limit capacity to 5000 for the festival.

Estate: The festival takes place at Drumlanrig Castle. Electric Fields

Nick Roberts, festival co-founder, said: "We're delighted to be back for another year, with an amazing line-up of artists we love.

"As ever we've got some of the best headliners going matched with the finest up and coming bands from around the country, combining for what will be a totally brilliant three days.

"We're also very excited to be taking place in July for the first time which we're sure will make it a scorcher - here's to a hot, music filled weekend of fun."

Electric Fields will take place between July 4 and 6. Tickets are on sale now.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.