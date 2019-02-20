Calvin Harris thanks fans as he picks up first Brit award

The Scot won producer of the year and best single for his collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Calvin Harris: First nominated in 2009. Getty Images

Calvin Harris has won his first Brit award, after being nominated multiple times over the past eleven years.

The Scot won producer of the year, an award that has previously been won by the likes of Trevor Horn, Brian Eno and George Martin.

On winning, Harris said: "I've been coming here for a few years and I've never got the opportunity to say anything on this stage before.

"I want to thank the people at home, I want to thank these people here, I want to thank anyone that has bought a tune, streamed a tune, come to a show, listened to a song by accident on the radio and gone, 'What's this?"'

He added that the win "means a lot".

Harris, 35, also won best British single for One Kiss, a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Lipa said: "I want to thank Calvin for being absolutely killer, for being a legend and having me on this."

Harris was first nominated in 2009 for his single Dance Wiv Me, featuring Dizzee Rascal and Chrome.

