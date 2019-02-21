Billy Connolly to lead Tartan Day parade in New York

The Big Yin will lead a parade involving musicians and dancers on Saturday, April 6.

Sir Billy Connolly has lived in the US since 2011. ITV

Sir Billy Connolly will lead the New York City Tartan Day Parade this year.

The famed Scottish comedian will lead the parade as Grand Marshal on Saturday, April 6 in front of around 30,000 spectators.

Around 1500 participants including solo pipers and drummers, Highland dancers, pipe bands, Scottish clans and Scottish dogs will follow the Big Yin along Manhattan's Sixth Avenue.

The 76-year-old, who has lived in the US since 2011, has accepted the role despite announcing in December he would retire from touring.

Sir Billy said: "I'm thrilled to be this year's Grand Marshal of the New York City Tartan Day Parade.

"I can't wait to hear all those bagpipes echoing off the skyscrapers and to see Sixth Avenue awash with thousands of swaying kilts. It's going to be brilliant."

Previous Grand Marshals include Sir Sean Connery, Alan Cumming, Sam Heughan and Brian Cox, while KT Tunstall became the first woman to lead the parade last year.

It is the showpiece event of Tartan Week which brings a full programme of special events to New York from April 3-8.

Kilt fittings, band performances, dance workshops and ceilidhs will be held in various venues across Manhattan.

Kyle Dawson, New York Tartan Day Committee president, said: "We're beyond delighted to announce that Billy Connolly will join us as Grand Marshal of this year's New York City Tartan Day Parade this April.

"For over half a century, he has entertained us all through his work and, because of this, he is beloved on both sides of the pond.

"We look forward to enjoying a big year with the Big Yin."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.