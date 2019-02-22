Mel Gibson returns to Scotland for Braveheart celebration

The Oscar-winning director will appear at an intimate black-tie dinner in Glasgow.

Superstar: Mel Gibson is coming to Glasgow. Georges Biard / Braveheart

Hollywood superstar Mel Gibson is set to return to Scotland for a special Braveheart celebration - 24 years after the movie's release.

The Oscar-winning director will appear at two intimate black-tie dinners to share untold stories and anecdotes from his life and movie career.

Gibson will be appearing at the Double Tree Hilton in Glasgow on November 12 before heading to London's Intercontinental on November 16.

Events company An Experience With, which is behind the dinners, said: "We are thrilled to bring Mr Gibson back to Scotland, the home of Braveheart and in celebration of this we will be theming the events around his multiple Oscar-winning smash hit.

"Mel Gibson needs little introduction, he rose to global fame as the star of Mad Max and Lethal Weapon and later earned acclaim as the director of Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto and Hacksaw Ridge to name just a few.

"An Experience With Mel Gibson is a true once in a lifetime opportunity to get up close to one of the most significant names in Hollywood, and listen to his story live and unscripted for the first time anywhere in the world."

Braveheart

Braveheart was fictionally based on the life of William Wallace, the late 13th century Scottish warrior who led the Scots in the First War of Scottish Independence against King Edward I of England.

The story was inspired by Blind Harry's epic poem The Actes and Deidis of the Illustre and Vallyeant Campioun Schir William Wallace, and was adapted for the screen by Randall Wallace.

The film, released in 1995, had an all-star cast, including Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack, Angus Macfadyen, Brendan Gleeson and James Cosmo.

The film was budgeted around $65-70m and was filmed in Scotland and Ireland.

The film received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances, directing, production values, battle sequences, and musical score; but criticized its inaccuracies regarding Wallace's title, love interests, and attire.

The film grossed $75.6m in the US and grossed $210.4m worldwide.

At the 68th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won five - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Editing.

