Scots daredevils racing to take part in wacky ski race

The Red Bull Homerun has attracted daredevils from around the globe for the past 10 years.

Daredevils: The Red Bull Homerun is a unique event. Red Bull Homerun

Adrenaline junkies are being urged to sign up to a ski race taking place in Scotland for the first time.

The Red Bull Homerun has attracted daredevils to Sweden and Andorra for the past decade.

It is now set to make its debut on UK snow at Glencoe Mountain Resort.

The event, which takes place on March 13, will see 300 competitors making a Le-Mans style mass sprint to grab their skis and snowboards, before clipping in for a top-to-bottom downwards dash.

Race: The event is open to all intermediate skiers and snowboarders over the age of 16. Red Bull Homerun

Among those taking part will be one of Britain's top freeskiers, Paddy Graham.

The Red Bull athlete said: "Personally, I've never prepared for any kind of race as a freestyle skier or had to work on a sprinting technique, but that's just one of the things that makes the Red Bull Homerun stand out, being my first.

"I know I'll have 299 other people trying to beat me, so I'll be doing everything possible to make sure I'm the quickest out of the blocks come race day.

"This is a unique race and Glencoe is the perfect place to host the UK's first edition of the Red Bull Homerun, I can't wait to test out my technique."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.