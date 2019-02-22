Sadie, from Cumbernauld, couldn't believe her ears when her grandson dedicated his award.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005688303001-tom-walker-s-gran-thrilled-at-scots-singer-s-brits-tribute.jpg" />

Tom Walker's gran was left gobsmacked when the Glasgow-born singer gave her a shout-out on live television while collecting his first Brit award.

Sadie, from Cumbernauld, couldn't believe her ears when her grandson dedicated the prize to her at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night.

She told STV News: "Imagine thinking of me at a time like that, it's quite unbelievable.

"He's worked so hard to get where he is and I'm so proud of him."

Singer Tom, who had a top hit with Leave A Light On, claimed the gong for British breakthrough act at the awards ceremony.

The 27-year-old, who spent his early years in Kilsyth, thanked his management, friends and most importantly his gran.

He said: "Wow, let me tell you I was not expecting this, oh my god.

"Thanks to anybody who listened to my music and voted for me, you are absolute legends.

"To everyone in Scotland. To my gran, who is watching somewhere on telly... yes Gran, here we are!"

While Tom was in London rubbing shoulders with the stars, Sadie celebrated his big win with family and friends at home.

She said: "This is a sheltered housing complex and we have a big lounge across and the warden very kindly suggested that we all watch it there and invite neighbours and family."

She joked: "There was screaming and my mascara was flowing."

