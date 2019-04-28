Chris Brown hits back at Chvrches over Instagram post

The Scottish band previously posted that Brown and Tyga were 'predators and abusers'.

Disappointed: Chvrches spoke out against Chris Brown and Tyga.

A Scottish band has become embroiled in a feud with American singer Chris Brown.

Chvrches, who recently worked with Marshmellow on hit song Here With Me, issued a statement saying that they were "disappointed" with the producer and DJ's decision to work with Tyga and Brown on single Light It Up.

On Instagram, the Glasgow trio posted: "We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmellow's choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown.

"We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour.

"That is not something we can or will stand behind."

Musicians: Chris Brown and Tyga. Chris Brown / MTV International

In response, Tyga wrote: "We're all god's children. Everyone makes mistakes, no one's perfect. Let's keep the energy positive."

However, Brown exploded in a lengthy rant on one of the band's other Instagram posts.

He said: "Bunch of losers. These are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients.

"Keep grovelling over your own insecurities and hatred. I'm black and proud. And I know it hurts that you guys are struggling with life or peace so you are forced to see my success.

"You aren't even number two - remember second place only means you lost first. Ta-ta. Good-day peasants."

Rant: Chris Brown blasted Chvrches on Instagram.

In 2009, Brown was charged for assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, and pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault.

Tyga has also been the subject of heavy criticism over his former relationship with Kylie Jenner, who was allegedly under the legal age of consent when they started dating.

Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry has since exposed a barrage of hate following her band's move to call out the pair.

As well as death threats, one sick troll wrote: "I hope Tyga rapes you, then Chris brown beats the s*** out of you."

In response, Mayberry wrote: "I am not posting these things because I feel sorry for myself.

"I am posting them to show you what happens when you don't fall in line.

"If the music industry believes Time's Up, then time needs to be up. Stop promoting and financially rewarding abusers."

