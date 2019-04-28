  • STV
  • MySTV

Chris Brown hits back at Chvrches over Instagram post

Jenness Mitchell

The Scottish band previously posted that Brown and Tyga were 'predators and abusers'.

Disappointed: Chvrches spoke out against Chris Brown and Tyga.
Disappointed: Chvrches spoke out against Chris Brown and Tyga.

A Scottish band has become embroiled in a feud with American singer Chris Brown.

Chvrches, who recently worked with Marshmellow on hit song Here With Me, issued a statement saying that they were "disappointed" with the producer and DJ's decision to work with Tyga and Brown on single Light It Up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwsD-OknR1R/ | instagram

On Instagram, the Glasgow trio posted: "We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmellow's choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown.

"We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour.

"That is not something we can or will stand behind."

Musicians: Chris Brown and Tyga.
Musicians: Chris Brown and Tyga. Chris Brown / MTV International

In response, Tyga wrote: "We're all god's children. Everyone makes mistakes, no one's perfect. Let's keep the energy positive."

However, Brown exploded in a lengthy rant on one of the band's other Instagram posts.

He said: "Bunch of losers. These are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients.

"Keep grovelling over your own insecurities and hatred. I'm black and proud. And I know it hurts that you guys are struggling with life or peace so you are forced to see my success.

"You aren't even number two - remember second place only means you lost first. Ta-ta. Good-day peasants."

Rant: Chris Brown blasted Chvrches on Instagram.
Rant: Chris Brown blasted Chvrches on Instagram.

In 2009, Brown was charged for assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, and pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault.

Tyga has also been the subject of heavy criticism over his former relationship with Kylie Jenner, who was allegedly under the legal age of consent when they started dating.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwvHJC0nXOr/ | instagram

Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry has since exposed a barrage of hate following her band's move to call out the pair.

As well as death threats, one sick troll wrote: "I hope Tyga rapes you, then Chris brown beats the s*** out of you."

In response, Mayberry wrote: "I am not posting these things because I feel sorry for myself.

"I am posting them to show you what happens when you don't fall in line.

"If the music industry believes Time's Up, then time needs to be up. Stop promoting and financially rewarding abusers."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.