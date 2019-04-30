Bodyguard star Richard Madden receives honorary doctorate

Renfrewshire-born actor to be honoured by Scotland's national conservatoire.

Richard Madden: Honoured for contribution to drama. Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Bodyguard star Richard Madden is to be honoured by Scotland's national conservatoire.

The actor, from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, will be recognised with an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for his contribution to drama.

Lighting designer Paule Constable and soprano Margaret Marshall will also receive the honours as part of the summer graduation on Thursday, July 4.

The trio will join more than 300 people who will graduate across the disciplines of music, drama, dance, production, education and film.

Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "Graduation is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate inspirational individuals who have made deep and lasting contributions to the world through the arts.

"Richard, Paule and Margaret have all demonstrated an exceptional ability to inspire and engage audiences through their artistry and we are delighted to be able to honour them while we celebrate our students' achievements on their special occasion here at Scotland's national conservatoire."

Madden, who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire in 2007, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role in the BBC series Bodyguard at this year's Golden Globes.

He was recently named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

An honorary degree will be bestowed upon lighting luminary Constable, whose work has illuminated stages all over the world from London's West End to Broadway.

She has numerous gongs including four Laurence Olivier Awards for Lighting Design for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Chalk Garden, Don Carlos and His Dark Materials.

An honorary degree will also be presented to Stirling-born soprano Marshall.

The singer is a graduate of what was the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

She rose to international prominence when she won first prize at the Munich International Competition and has been particularly noted for her interpretation of Mozartian roles.

