Scottish Album of the Year Award opens for entries

The winner will be announced at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh on September 6.

The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award 2019 is open for entries.

Now in its eighth year, the SAY Award recognises albums across all genres, with previous long-listed albums including hip-hop, rock, jazz, folk, pop, classical and more.

Previous winners include Young Fathers, Sacred Paws, Anna Meredith and Kathryn Joseph.

Artists, labels and music fans are invited to submit eligible albums released between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 to the SAY Award website.

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: "The quality of music recorded and released in Scotland, in every genre, is phenomenal.

"Albums are made in professional studios and concert halls, in bedrooms and basements, and the SAY Award rounds them all up and shouts about them from the rooftops.

"The more people who submit their favourite new albums, the better the exposure for the huge range and diversity of the music being made here.

"This is your chance to play a key role in championing Scottish music to the world."

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh on September 6, with the winning artist collecting a £20,000 cash prize and nine runners-up each awarded £1000.

There is no listing fee to submit an eligible album for consideration, and digital releases which fulfil the criteria are also valid.

