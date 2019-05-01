Fun Lovin' Crime Writers set for Glastonbury debut

The band, which includes authors Val McDermid and Christopher Brookmyre, will perform at the fest.

Musicians: The Fun Lovin' Crime Writers.

The Fun Lovin' Crime Writers are set to step out onstage at Glastonbury.

The rock 'n' roll band - which includes Scots authors Val McDermid, Doug Johnstone and Christopher Brookmyre - will perform on the Acoustic Stage on Saturday, June 29.

Brookmyre (rhythm guitar/vocals) told STV News that the Glasto crowd can expect an entertaining set.

He joked: "There will be a lot of cheerful songs about murder - a consistent theme about murder and crime.

"Essentially we're a party band."

The Killers, Stormzy and The Cure will headline the famous Somerset festival. Other acts set to appear include Liam Gallagher, Kylie, Janet Jackson, Tame Impala and The Chemical Brothers.

Brookmyre added: "We've booked a studio in Bristol the day before to get in shape.

"We live for this - this is the greatest perk of our careers."

The Fun Lovin' Crime Writers also features best-selling author Mark Billingham of the Tom Thorne series, Northern Irish writer Stuart Neville, and Luca Veste, who is behind the DI Murphy and DS Rossi book series.

Since forming several years ago, they have performed at various literary festivals including Iceland Noir in Reykjavik, Aye Write in Glasgow, Bloody Scotland in Stirling, and at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Glasgow-born Brookmyre, who has written over 20 novels including One Fine Day in the Middle of the Night and All Fun and Games until Somebody Loses an Eye, has been referred to as a Tartan Noir author.

Brookmyre added: "There's been a running joke: 'When are you performing at Glastonbury?' And now we are.

"We are all so thrilled by the whole thing."

