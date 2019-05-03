Olly Murs makes fan's night at special meet and greet

The pop star planted a kiss on super fan Morgan's cheek after she gave him an Aberdeen F.C football.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6032544362001-news-190503-murs16x9.jpg" />

Pop star Olly Murs made the night of a super fan during a meet and greet in Aberdeen.

Ahead of his show at the AECC on Wednesday, the singer planted a kiss on Morgan's cheek after she gifted him an Aberdeen F.C football.

Murs, 34, shared the sweet moment on his Instagram and Facebook pages shortly before he took to the stage.

Superstar: Olly Murs made Morgan's night. Olly Murs Facebook

Morgan, who was wearing a T-shirt that read she wasn't single, wasn't taken, but instead waiting for Olly Murs, was over the moon to get a cuddle and signed teddy.

Murs told her: "I'm here, Morgan, give us a cuddle. Give us a hug."

After getting a kiss on the cheek, she excitedly ran across to her mum who was filming it all on camera.

Murs, who is set to perform at The Hydro in Glasgow on Friday and Saturday, also dropped by the Aberdeen Squash & Racketball Club on his northern adventures.

The club posted pictures of his pre-show workout, stating: "When Olly Murs casually comes in for a game of squash... Preppin' for AECC tonight."

