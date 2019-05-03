Prince Charles shares stage with Outlander star Sam Heughan

The pair took front row seats as students performed a scene from A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Sam Heughan welcomed Prince Charles to RCS. SWNS

Prince Charles has shared a stage with Outlander star Sam Heughan on a visit to a music and drama school.

Heughan returned to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, where he trained as an actor, to welcome the prince, who is patron of the RCS.

The pair took front row seats as students performed a scene from Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and an energetic piano concertino.

Heughan, originally from Dumfries and Galloway, is in Scotland to film series five of Outlander, the hit show in which he stars as lead character Jamie Fraser.

As Charles, who is known as he Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, met the actor, RCS principal Professor Jeffrey Sharkey told the prince: "It's a good show, there's lots of royalty in it."

It was the first trip back to the conservatoire for Heughan, who graduated in 2003.

He said: "It's full of fond and great memories. It's been so nice to be welcomed by everyone here. It was a very warm reception.

"It was my first time meeting His Royal Highness and he was so charming and warm, and really interested in the students and the work they do here.

"He speaks very eloquently and is a great supporter of the arts so it's fantastic that he's the patron of the conservatoire."

Prof Sharkey said: "I think we give His Royal Highness a little taste of the excellence across a variety of areas and on his way out he said how impressed he was.

"It was nice also for Sam Heughan to come back to his alma mater."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.