Lynnie Carson recorded We Have Your Back alongside a number of Scottish singers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6033141538001-football-fan-pens-support-song-ahead-of-women-s-world-cup.jpg" />

A group of football fans have come together to record a supporters song ahead of Scotland's appearance in their first women's World Cup finals this summer.

Singer-songwriter Lynnie Carson penned We Have Your Back after being inspired by the Scottish women's football team.

She teamed up with Scottish singer Horse to record the track, which aims to show the level of support behind the team ahead of the tournament held in France.

"What I hope it does is get the Tartan Army behind them and make us their 12th player, because we are known around the world as being the best fans," Lynnie says.

"Maybe I'm biased but I've seen it in all the fan forums. People from across the world saying they are going to support Scotland because of the fans."

Lynnie has every faith that the team will do their country proud and hopes the song will give them the boost they need to do well in the tournament.

"I think the players are all professionals and have their training in place, they know exactly what they're doing and I think this will just give them a boost to say 'Wow, the whole country is behind us'."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.