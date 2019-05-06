Oh my cod! Hugh Jackman spotted in Clydebank chippy

The Greatest Showman star worked up an appetite after a trip to Loch Lomond.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has been exploring Scotland over the Bank Holiday weekend.

After working up an appetite on a boat trip across Loch Lomond, the Wolverine and Greatest Showman star popped into Bennie's fish and chip shop in Clydebank for a deep fried pizza.

Loch Lomond: Hugh enjoyed a boat trip on Sunday afternoon. Instagram / thehughjackman

Jackman posed for a picture with staff at the Kilbowie Road chippy and shared it on his Instagram account - much to the delight of locals.

Delighted: Hugh sampled a 'pizza crunch' at a chip shop in Clydebank. Instagram

"As if Hugh Jackman was in Clydebank getting a deep fried mars bar" Charlene McLean wrote on Twitter.

The 50-year-old is in Glasgow for a three-night run of his 'The Man. The Music. The Show' tour, which opens at the Hydro on Tuesday.

The actor, who has been in the city since Saturday, has been documenting his visit on social media.

