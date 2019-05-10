Toy Story 4 at Edinburgh Film Fest before cinema release

Tom Hanks returns as Woody in the latest instalment of the popular Disney Pixar series.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear will return.

Toy Story 4 will be shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival a week before its UK cinema release.

The public screening will take place at the Festival Theatre on Sunday, June 16 - before it hits cinemas on June 21.

Tom Hanks will return as the voice of cowboy Woody in the latest instalment of the Disney Pixar series, which first hit the screens in 1996.

Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director, said: "We love and value our long-standing relationship with Disney and Pixar, so it is a real thrill that we can show this animated delight to film fans just before the festival starts.

"The arrival of a new Toy Story film really is something to celebrate."

Tickets went on sale via the Edinburgh International Film Festival website on Friday morning.

