Comic book king Mark Millar to open cafe in hometown

The Kick-Ass and Kingsman writer's Rainbow Family Cafe will open its doors in Coatbridge on Sunday.

Comic book king: Mark Millar wrote Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

Comic book king Mark Millar is set to open a not-for-profit cafe in his Scottish home town to raise money for the community.

The multi-millionaire Netflix executive - whose Kick-Ass and Kingsman comics have been turned into Hollywood films - will be joined by superheroes including Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Superman, the Incredible Hulk and Captain America at the launch of the eatery in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, on Sunday.

Alongside his wife Lucy, 49-year-old Millar hopes to revamp the Townhead area where he grew up.

The couple's Rainbow Family Cafe - due to open on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons - will serve snacks and drinks from its base at Townhead Parish Church Hall.

To get the diner off to a flying start, free food will be served at the opening event.

Posting on Twitter, Millar said: "Superhero fans! My wife and I are launching a not-for-profit cafe in my old housing estate this Sunday, every penny made going into the community.

"Everything is free on launch day. All welcome!"

In 2017, the writer sold his Millarworld publishing company to home entertainment giant Netflix in a multi-million pound deal.

He is now an executive and creates exclusive movies and television shows for the company.

