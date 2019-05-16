Frightened Rabbit drummer launches charity in brother's name

Grant Hutchison, whose frontman brother Scott died in 2018, revealed plans for Tiny Changes.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6037708187001-news-190516-frightened16x9.jpg" />

The family of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison have launched a mental health charity in his name.

Grant Hutchinson, who played drums in the band before his brother took his own life in 2018, told STV News about the initiative, named after a lyric in one of the band's songs.

"Tiny Changes comes from a lyric of Scott's and we want to keep that message and his legacy at the heart of the whole thing," explained Grant.

"One thing we found out after we died, we read lots of stories online and got lots of messages from people about little things that he'd done for them that made a massive impact on their life and changed it for the better."

The 36-year-old singer's body was found near Port Edgar in South Queensferry on May 10, 2018 after being reported missing by his family.

Just over a year later, his family have chosen the mark the anniversary by announcing details about the charitable initiative.

'In a week where everyone is going to be feeling really sad, it's felt like a good opportunity to say here's something positive thats come out of this tragedy and lets focus on that.' Grant Hutchison

"The timing of the announcement of the anniversary of Scott's death was quite important to us, to have something positive that we could focus on and concentrate on, but also the wider community that's always been there around the band that has strengthened and grown and crossed continents since Scott died," Grant said.

"In a week where everyone is going to be feeling really sad, it's felt like a good opportunity to say 'here's something positive that's come out of this tragedy and let's focus on that'.

"Obviously, let's remember Scott and let's not forget what happened and how it happened but also let's turn that into a positive force that can change it and ensure that no-one gets to that point where they feel that they don't want to live anymore."

In the days following Scott's death, fans and musicians paid tribute to the frontman, with many sharing their stories about how Scott had helped them with their own mental health struggles.

"Someone got in touch on Twitter or Instagram and they were talking about their son, who was about 14 and he was having a really hard time, he was suffering from depression and was in a particularly low place," Grant recalled.

"The boy's father had told Scott his son loved his music and that if he could do anything for him, it would mean the world.

"He sent him a letter and a Frightened Rabbit hat. For him to just get a hat, write a wee letter and put it in the post, that's something we'd heard from the boy who got it and how it not only turned his day around but potentially his life."

Inspired by Scott's own tiny changes to other people's lives, his family chose to focus on young people and their mental health through the charity.

"We'd spoken about it a lot over the past few months and there are so many reasons behind Scott's decision to take his own life and there are so many areas that you could look to work on in terms of trying to make change," Grant said.

"But the one we all felt strongly about and kept coming up when we researched where things were lacking was children and young people and the help and support there is in that area.

"Scott as a child was anxious, what you would maybe put down to shyness. Even still now people would say that it is a personality trait, but I think realising that there may be more to it than that, that was something we felt strongly about."

Currently the family are focused on fundraising, with more than £42,000 banked online through a crowdfunding page.

The next step, Grant said, is to listen to young people and their parents, teachers and carers to find out what kind of support is required.

'I'm sure if there had been the openness and the potential support for him when he was growing up, things could have been different.' Grant Hutchison

Tiny Changes will then help fund existing projects that need more support or help new initiatives get started.

"Aside from the fundraising, really just [get across the] message of tiny changes and how important those tiny changes can be in someone's life, even right through to adulthood," Grant said.

Asked what he thinks his brother would have thought about Tiny Changes, Grant said Scott would have been embarrassed with the spotlight on himself, but also proud that the charity focuses on children.

"That was something that he would have supported 100%," he said. "He was a brilliant uncle to our nieces and nephew and he was also very aware of his own issues growing up.

"I'm sure if there had been the openness and the potential support for him when he was growing up, things could have been different."

Opening up about the future of Frightened Rabbit, Grant said that while the band has previously played a couple of gigs and have something planned in the coming months, they had all been pre-arranged before Scott's death.

"I don't think there will be anymore live shows from us," he said.

"It's still only been a year, it doesn't even still feel real. Were all kind of going through our own personal battle. It's trying to make sense of it in our own heads first.

"We're not saying we won't release anything ever again because we do have music, but again it was done before Scott died so that's something we'll think about, but probably not until a bit further in the future."

If you have been affected by any of the subjects discussed in this article, please contact Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116 123 or find details on local services or information about mental ill health by contacting the Scottish Association for Mental Health on 0141 530 1000.