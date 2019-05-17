Capalbum: Lewis Capaldi on his record-breaking debut

The pop superstar returned to his hometown of Whitburn to celebrate the album's release.

Singing sensation Lewis Capaldi has released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent - and it's already breaking records.

The Glasgow-born and Whitburn-raised pop superstar returned to his favourite hometown takeaway to celebrate the release, which the Official Charts revealed is the most pre-ordered album on Apple Music in the UK ever.

"I'm glad to finally have it out and be done with the whole 'it's coming out thing'," he said.

"Will it be good? Will it be rubbish? At least people know now that some of it's good and some of it's rubbish.

"When it came out, I thought there was going to be some sort of 'here I am' moment, but there wasn't."

He joked: "I'm still a loser. I still have no pals."

Superstar: Capaldi stopped to chat to fans in Whitburn. STV

Capaldi's single Someone You Loved has been at number one in the UK Top 40 for seven weeks, making it one of the longest-running chart-topping singles of the century.

Recently dubbed the 'King of Glasgow', on Thursday his face was stuck onto the city's iconic Duke of Wellington statue.

"I just can't believe someone risked life and limb to get it up there," said Capaldi.

"I'd like it to become a mainstay, just like the cones are."

Watch the full interview on What's On Scotland on Friday, May 24 on STV.

