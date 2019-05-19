Hollywood star John Hannah has a wheelie-good holiday

The Scottish actor took part in the Etape Caledonia event in Perthshire on Sunday.

Superstar: Hollywood actor John Hannah enjoyed the event. Etape Caledonia

Hollywood star John Hannah has had a wheelie-good time in Perthshire.

The Scottish actor, who is currently holidaying in the area, saddled up and joined thousands of other cyclists at the annual Etape Caledonia event on Sunday.

Ahead of the challenge, he made a pit stop at Drinkmonger in Pitlochry to pick up a bottle of gin for his post-event celebrations.

After the event, Hannah praised the volunteers, staff, other riders, and the cheering crowd.

He also vowed to return next year.

Four Weddings and a Funeral celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this week.

Also celebrating an important anniversary and taking part alongside the film's star were Jo and Rick Millin, who famously tied the knot on the start line of Etape Caledonia in 2011.

Their vows were witnessed by pro-cyclist Graeme Obree and now deputy first minister John Swinney.

Love: Jo and Rick Millin celebrated their anniversary. Etape Caledonia

Craig Dews, CEO at Limelight Sports, said: "This year has been another amazing year for Etape Caledonia, the UK's original closed road cycling event.

"We hope all of the participants today had a great experience being part of this challenging and exciting sportive.

"It's been fantastic to be able to bring Etape Caledonia to Highland Perthshire once again. After 13 years the event is still hugely popular with cyclists of all levels of ability and from all around the UK and we were delighted to see John Hannah amongst the riders.

"We also wish Jo and Rick a happy anniversary, what an amazing way to celebrate."

For those looking to participate next year, register your interest online at etapecaledonia.co.uk.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.