Lewis Capaldi's debut album destined for number one

The Scottish singer-songwriter's record is also the fastest selling debut album of the year.

Album: Lewis Capaldi is on course for number one. Lewis Capaldi Facebook

Lewis Capaldi is heading for number one with his debut album, which is currently outselling the rest of the top ten combined.

At the halfway stage of the chart week, the Scottish singer-songwriter's record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has also already become this year's fastest-selling debut album of the year.

Capaldi's album has a total of 55,575 combined sales since it was released on Friday, the Official Charts Company said.

He has surpassed American music star Billie Eilish, who previously held the title of fastest-selling debut album this year, with her record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which shifted 48,000 copies in its first week.

Capaldi, 22, may also end up with the fastest-selling album of 2019 so far by any artist.

If he sells another 10,000 copies by Friday, he will overtake Ariana Grande's Thank U Next, according to the Official Charts Company.

The singer-songwriter has also already earned himself the biggest week of digital downloads of the year, as he overtook Pink's Hurts 2B Human, which has slipped from number one down to number six in the mid-week update.

Three of Capaldi's songs are set to appear in this week's top ten singles chart, with previous chart-topper Someone You Loved back in at number three, new single Hold Me While You Wait at number five and 2018 single Grace at number nine.

