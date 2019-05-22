Scot who co-wrote Sopranos theme dies days after festival

Alabama 3 singer Jake Black, from Possil, Glasgow, died in hospital on Tuesday after taking ill.

A Scot who co-wrote The Sopranos theme tune has died just days after performing at a music festival.

Alabama 3 singer Jake Black, from Possil, Glasgow, died in hospital on Tuesday after taking ill on Friday following the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire.

Black founded the band with singer Rob Spragg in 1995 and became most well known for the hit Woke Up This Morning which was used for the opening credits of The Sopranos.

The band were reportedly paid £31,500 for the use of the song, which was about the true story of a British woman who shot dead her husband after years of abuse.

In a tribute on social media, the band described Mr Black as a "comrade and spiritual teacher".

They said: "Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer's day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground.

"After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascencion into the next level.

"The transition was painless and peaceful. He was surrounded by brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan.

"We are heartbroken.

"All that remains for us, at this moment, is to carry out his precise instructions regarding the continuation of his teachings as a First Minister of The Presleyterian Church of Elvis The Divine, and continue The Great Work.

"His last words, which we have yet to decipher, were 'Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet'."