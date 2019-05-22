Scots group off to New York for battle of the bands final

Moonlight Zoo are in the running to win $15,000 and performance time in front of music executives.

Big Apple: Moonlight Zoo are off to New York. Hard Rock Cafe

A Scottish band has won an all-expenses paid trip to New York after reaching the final of a global music competition.

Moonlight Zoo, from Dunfermline, are now in with a chance to win $15,000 and performance time in front of leading music industry executives after sailing through Hard Rock Cafe's Battle of the Bands contest.

In April, live music rounds took place across the world in cities including Seattle, Sydney and Moscow.

In Glasgow, the event was hosted by Jim Gellatly with a judging panel made up of The View's Kieren Webster, Heart Radio presenter Lynne Hoggan, and singer-songwriter Emme Woods.

Glasgow: Four Scottish bands battled it out during the live rounds. Hard Rock Cafe

After fending off tough competition from Sara 'N' Junbug, The Asuras and Chris Greig & The Merchants, Moonlight Zoo then went head-to-head against other regional winners in a worldwide fan vote to bring the finalists down to three.

They will now face a band from Nashville and Curitiba in the final round next month.

Moonlight Zoo said: "A massive thank you to Hard Rock for this incredible opportunity, and most importantly to everyone of you for the unbelievable support - we couldn't have done it without you."

