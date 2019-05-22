Tenement Trail unveils first wave of acts for 2019 festival

Kilmarnock's Fatherson will perform alongside The Magic Gang, Baby Strange, Sea Girls and Vida.

Tenement Trail: This year's festival will take place in October. Cameron Brisbane

Tenement Trail has unveiled the first wave of acts that will take over Glasgow's east end this October.

Kilmarnock's Fatherson will lead the charge, alongside The Magic Gang, Baby Strange, Sea Girls and Vida.

Other acts set to perform include Apre, Beta Waves, Calva Louise, EUT, Freakwave, Kitti, Lazy Day, Leif Erikson, Luna The Professor, Oscar Lang, Quiche, Ruthanne, St Martiins, The Plastic Youth, Tongue Trap, Vlure and ZuZu.

The festival - which will take over several venues including Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox, the Barrowlands and BAaD - will take place on October 12.

Tenement Trail founder Chae Houston said: "The Tenement Trail team have been working hard to create a line-up that will excite fans of both Tenement Trail and new music.

"We have a brilliant mix of touring and local talent in there and to see a local band like Fatherson top the bill after they smashed their headline show at the Academy at the weekend is amazing.

"TTV has supported Fatherson since the start and so it will be a truly amazing celebration of Scottish music on October 12. We have more bands to announce, so stay tuned."

Tickets are on sale now.

