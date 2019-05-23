Be Charlotte the final act added to Oban Live line-up

The Dundee singer-songwriter will join Skerryvore, Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Lucy Spraggan.

Superstar: Dundee's Be Charlotte.

Be Charlotte has been added to the Oban Live line-up.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is the last act to join the summer festival's bill, which already includes the likes of Skerryvore, Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Lucy Spraggan.

She revealed the news from the town's iconic McCaig's Tower on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Charlotte Brimner, has released two songs after signing with Sony Music last year.

Latest single Brighter Without You dropped last week.

Brimner, who found her voice as a teenager with an acoustic guitar in Dundee, has been focused on finding her inner strength.

She has been inspiring others to do the same through a tour of schools across the country.

Following the announcement of her addition to the Oban Live line-up, she dropped in on schools across the town to surprise pupils with an acoustic set and inspirational talk on her musical journey.

The youngsters were encouraged to believe in themselves, pick up and learn an instrument, and to get involved in music.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6018124395001-news-190326-becharlotte16x9.jpg" />

Oban Live will take place at Mossfield Stadium in Argyll & Bute on June 7 and 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.