  • STV
  • MySTV

Film and gaming youth projects to share more than £1.9m

STV

Across Scotland, 29 groups led by and for young people are being given a share of the money.

Gaming: 29 youth projects to share the funds.
Gaming: 29 youth projects to share the funds. Pixabay

Film-making and virtual gaming workshops are among a range of projects for young people sharing a cash boost of more than £1.9m.

Across Scotland, 29 groups led by and for young people are being given a share of £1,937,260 from the Young Start fund, which aims to help young people to play an active part in realising their potential.

They include Showcase the Street, based in Dundee, which receives £62,000 to deliver virtual reality gaming workshops in partnership with gaming students at Abertay University.

Young people aged between 10 and 18 will develop skills in gaming design, animation and audio recording, and will be given an opportunity to work towards an accredited qualification.

Fergus Storrier, Showcase the Street chairman, said: "This is great news for Showcase the Street and our new project Showcase VR.

"The young people are very excited about being able to develop this new technology in a way that proves positive for them and their community."

Young Start is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund and awards dormant bank and building society cash to youth-led projects. Front Lounge in Dundee is being awarded £99,579, which it will use to run a series of fashion and textile design workshops for young parents.

Young people will learn new skills such as sewing, knitting, and fabric making with the opportunity to gain accreditation, as well as gaining hands on experience of establishing and running a social enterprise.

Meanwhile, in the Western Isles, South Uist Youth Development Group will use an award of £37,975 to develop its Youth Island project, which will support young people as they design and deliver a series of creative multimedia workshops including film-making.

The project will culminate in the production of a virtual reality inter-generational piece and an art/sculpture trail.

Volunteer Beth Anne Lindsay, 17, joined the Youth Island project when she was 12.

She said: "The project is a wee bit different this time because we have more say over how it will work and it gives me the chance to volunteer on parts of the project that I have helped develop - I'm excited to see how it is going to work out."

In Glasgow, the Ignite group has been awarded £99,000 and will use the funding to deliver free weekly drama sessions for young people aged 8-24 living in Knightswood and Scotstounhill.

Meanwhile in Aberdeenshire, North East Arts Touring Limited will use its £61,000 award to work with young people aged 13-24 to promote a professional theatre/dance performance within their local community whilst also teaching them transferable skills in event and arts management.

Maureen McGinn, National Lottery Community Fund Chairwoman, said: "Young Start aims to support youth-led projects that help young people to grow in confidence and play an active part in realising their potential.

"The 29 projects announced today are not only working towards this aim but are great examples of the impact that can be made when young people are at the heart of project design and delivery.

"It is fantastic to see that young people will play an active role in designing their futures and I am absolutely delighted to announce this funding."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.