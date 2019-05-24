  • STV
Lewis Capaldi's debut album becomes fastest-selling of 2019

The singer-songwriter joked that he might finally 'make some money' following the news.

Lewis Capaldi has said that he might finally "make some money" as he topped the chart with his debut album, which has become the fastest-selling of 2019.

The Scottish singer-songwriter's LP, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, scored 89,506 combined sales within its first week, beating the previous opening week record for the year so far by Ariana Grande, according to the Official Charts Company.

Grande previously held the accolade for the fastest-selling album of the year with Thank U, Next, which achieved 65,214 combined sales within its first week in February.

Capaldi, 22, also outperformed the rest of the current top ten combined with his ballad-led album.

He told OfficialCharts.com: "It feels good. It feels like I'm going to make some money finally, after years of slogging.

"It makes me so proud to have made this album. Thank you for everyone who went out and bought it."

Physical sales accounted for nearly half of Capaldi's sales (46%), including 7,000 copies on vinyl, while 34% were streams and 20% were downloads.

On streaming, the album notched up 40.5 million plays across audio and video platforms.

The coup comes after Capaldi, who was long-listed for BBC Music's Sound of 2018 and nominated for a Brits Critics' Choice Award, saw his breakout single Someone You Loved top the charts for seven weeks earlier this year.

Capaldi also has three songs in the top ten - Someone You Loved at number three, Hold Me While You wait at number five, and Grace at number nine.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.