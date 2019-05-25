Lewis Capaldi stuns fans by going undercover at Greggs

He dressed as a company employee wearing a hairnet and a name badge while on 'work experience'.

Lewis Capaldi: The singer dressed as a company employee.

Lewis Capaldi usually serves up songs but that turned to sausage rolls when he shocked fans by going undercover at a Greggs.

The Scottish singer-songwriter dressed as a company employee wearing a hairnet and a name badge while portraying he was on work experience ahead of a gig in Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old was behind the counter serving sandwiches, breakfasts, coffee and his personal favourite - vegan sausage rolls.

It comes after his LP, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, scored 89,506 combined sales within its first week, beating the previous opening week record for the year so far by Ariana Grande, according to the Official Charts Company.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6038075161001-news-190517-capaldi16x9.jpg" />

Grande previously held the accolade for the fastest-selling album of the year with Thank U, Next, which achieved 65,214 combined sales within its first week in February.

He told OfficialCharts.com: "It feels good. It feels like I'm going to make some money finally, after years of slogging.

"It makes me so proud to have made this album. Thank you for everyone who went out and bought it."

