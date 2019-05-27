Susan Boyle 'would love to perform with Lewis Capaldi'

The singer would love to form a supergroup with Capaldi and X Factor winner Leon Jackson.

Susan Boyle has said she would love to form a supergroup with Lewis Capaldi and 2007 X Factor winner Leon Jackson.

Ahead of the release of her new album Ten on Friday, Susan revealed from her home in West Lothian that she would love to sing with the two local lads.

"I think [Lewis Capaldi] is brilliant and his sense of humour is out of this world," she said.

"I'd love to meet him and get Leon Jackson and form a supergroup."

Since coming second on Britain's Got Talent a decade ago, Susan has won numerous awards and accolades as well as achieving some personal career highlights.

"[I have] several highlights - meeting the Pope, singing for the Queen, going to China, going to Japan," she said.

Having also duetted with her idol Elaine Paige and Donny Osmond, Susan revealed there are still some artists she would love to sing with.

"I'd like to sing with Celine Dion or Michael Buble," she added.

Susan's new album is a celebration of her career so far, and sees her tackling a variety of songs, including The Proclaimers 500 Miles.

"It celebrates ten years of me being around. It has some surprises on it such as A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, Stand By Me and Climb Every Mountain," she says.

"It was good. It was pretty good to do them all. A Million Dreams, it was quite exciting working with Michael Ball."

Following the release of the new album, Susan plans to go on tour, adding that she loves performing in her homeland.

"There's a tour coming in March so watch this space, you could see me around," she said.

"I like performing in Scotland in my own territory, but I also like performing in America.

"My wish for the future is to keep going and to entertain people."

