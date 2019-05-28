Music stars to descend on Glasgow for Piping Live! festival

The international event returns in August with more than 40,000 music fans expected to attend.

Piping hot: The festival will take place during August. Chris James

A host of music stars from around the world will descend on Glasgow this August for the 16th year of the Piping Live! festival.

The international piping event returns to the city from August 10-18, with more than 5000 pipers performing at 150 events.

Acts will travel from as far as New Zealand, Malaysia and Canada, attracting more than 40,000 music fans to Glasgow.

Performers including Dougie MacLean, Finlay Johnston, Daimh and Lunasa were announced for the festival with Hollywood-style stars displayed in Buchanan Street.

Festival director Roddy MacLeod said: "Each year, we bring the stars of traditional music to Glasgow, so this year we decided to pay tribute to them by creating our very own Piping Walk of Fame to unveil our headliners.

"Our 16th year is set to be an incredible festival - we have some of the biggest performers putting on events throughout the city, family fun at our street cafe and evening concerts not to be missed.

"There really is something for everyone and we look forward to enjoying an amazing event with you all in August."

Line-up: The bill features a whole host of piping stars. Chris James

Piping Live! is supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland's events directorate, and Glasgow Life.

Paul Bush, VisitScotland's director of events, said: "Events play a key role in our visitor economy and EventScotland is delighted to be continuing its support of Piping Live! in 2019.

"It is a fantastic week-long celebration of one of Scotland's most iconic instruments and sounds, attracting visitors from all over the world to experience a wonderful programme of international and home-grown acts as shown by the spectacular Piping Walk of Fame."

