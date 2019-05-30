  • STV
  • MySTV

Network behind Game of Thrones film part of new show in Ayr

STV

A crew from HBO satirical comedy-drama Succession shot scenes at a private property.

Succession: Part of the new series has been filmed in Scotland.
Succession: Part of the new series has been filmed in Scotland. HBO

The network behind Game of Thrones transformed part of a Scottish town into a film set for a TV blockbuster.

A crew from HBO satirical comedy-drama Succession - produced by Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell - shot scenes at a private property in Ayr last week.

The show, which has a cast that includes Scottish actor Brian Cox and Spooks star Matthew Macfadyen, revolves around a dysfunctional family feuding for control of a global media empire.

South Ayrshire Council closed Blackburn car park at the seafront to accommodate the production vehicles.

Ayr West councillor Derek McCabe said: "I am delighted they chose Ayr as a location. 

"It is a grand old historic town with lovely scenery. It has the right ambience.

"Top marks to the location scout for picking Ayr."

Ayr: South Ayrshire Council closed Blackburn car park at the seafront.
Ayr: South Ayrshire Council closed Blackburn car park at the seafront. Google 2019

Speculating on which mystery building was used for filming, he said: "It could have been one of the old Victorian villas. I look forward to seeing the footage."

The crew, who have also been filming in Glasgow, left the town last Wednesday.

Ayr beach also played host to a Bollywood crew this month.

Bikini-clad dancers from South Ayrshire strutted around the sand for the film scenes.

Prestwick zumba instructor Fiona Young got a call asking if she could get organise some dancers at the last minute for a shoot.

They performed a routine for the film from famous Bollywood producer Himesh Reshammiya.

'I am absolutely delighted to see South Ayrshire being used for a global production and for them to come to our lovely part of the world.'
Ayr West councillor Siobhian Brown

Ms Young, a professional dancer and choreographer, said: "Scotland has a great name in the film industry.

"Somebody in the crew said they were supposed to go to Dubai but then chose Ayr."

Ayr West councillor Siobhian Brown said: "I am absolutely delighted to see South Ayrshire being used for a global production and for them to come to our lovely part of the world.

"They will always be welcome."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.