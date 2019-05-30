Network behind Game of Thrones film part of new show in Ayr

A crew from HBO satirical comedy-drama Succession shot scenes at a private property.

Succession: Part of the new series has been filmed in Scotland. HBO

The network behind Game of Thrones transformed part of a Scottish town into a film set for a TV blockbuster.

A crew from HBO satirical comedy-drama Succession - produced by Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell - shot scenes at a private property in Ayr last week.

The show, which has a cast that includes Scottish actor Brian Cox and Spooks star Matthew Macfadyen, revolves around a dysfunctional family feuding for control of a global media empire.

South Ayrshire Council closed Blackburn car park at the seafront to accommodate the production vehicles.

Ayr West councillor Derek McCabe said: "I am delighted they chose Ayr as a location.

"It is a grand old historic town with lovely scenery. It has the right ambience.

"Top marks to the location scout for picking Ayr."

Ayr: South Ayrshire Council closed Blackburn car park at the seafront. Google 2019

Speculating on which mystery building was used for filming, he said: "It could have been one of the old Victorian villas. I look forward to seeing the footage."

The crew, who have also been filming in Glasgow, left the town last Wednesday.

Ayr beach also played host to a Bollywood crew this month.

Bikini-clad dancers from South Ayrshire strutted around the sand for the film scenes.

Prestwick zumba instructor Fiona Young got a call asking if she could get organise some dancers at the last minute for a shoot.

They performed a routine for the film from famous Bollywood producer Himesh Reshammiya.

'I am absolutely delighted to see South Ayrshire being used for a global production and for them to come to our lovely part of the world.' Ayr West councillor Siobhian Brown

Ms Young, a professional dancer and choreographer, said: "Scotland has a great name in the film industry.

"Somebody in the crew said they were supposed to go to Dubai but then chose Ayr."

Ayr West councillor Siobhian Brown said: "I am absolutely delighted to see South Ayrshire being used for a global production and for them to come to our lovely part of the world.

"They will always be welcome."

