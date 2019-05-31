Michael Buble to kick off Christmas tour in Scotland

The Canadian superstar will perform in Aberdeen with his 32-piece band this November.

Superstar: Michael Buble will perform in Aberdeen. ITV

Michael Buble will play five more dates in the UK before Christmas, it has been announced.

An Evening With Michael Buble, which will see the singer kick off the festive season with his 32-piece band, will visit Aberdeen, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham and London.

Buble, who has won four Grammys and sold more than 60 million records, is currently on tour in the UK and will play London's 02 Arena on May 31 and June 1 before travelling to Leeds, Belfast and Dublin.

He returned to the stage last summer after a two-year hiatus to support his family following his young son's cancer diagnosis.

He will kick off his winter dates at Aberdeen P&J Live on November 27, before playing Newcastle Utilita on November 30 and Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on December 3.

He will travel to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 6 and finish at The O2 in London on December 9.

Tickets for An Evening With Michael Buble go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 7.

