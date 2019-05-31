  • STV
  • MySTV

SAY Award longlist reveal to take centre stage in Edinburgh

Jenness Mitchell

The award's Live at the Longlist event will take place at The Queen's Hall this July.

The SAY Award: The longlist will be revealed in Edinburgh.
The SAY Award: The longlist will be revealed in Edinburgh. Euan Robertson

For the very first time, Edinburgh will play host to The Scottish Album of the Year Award's Live at the Longlist event.

Taking place at The Queen's Hall on Friday, July 26, this year's celebration will feature live performances from some of Scotland's best creative talent - including C Duncan, Kobi Onyame, and a special collaboration between Idlewild's Rod Jones and Modern Studies.

The event will also feature a DJ set from Tallah Brash.

Scottish-based Ghanaian artist Onyame, who was nominated last year for his record Gold, said: "I'm really looking forward to rocking out at Live at the Longlist this year.

"The SAY Award put a lot of attention on my album and I can't wait to perform and also see who made the longlist this year."

Awards: Hosts Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan alongside previous winners Young Fathers.
Awards: Hosts Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan alongside previous winners Young Fathers. Euan Robertson

The 20 outstanding albums that will make up The SAY Award's longlist for 2019 will be exclusively revealed on the night by hosts Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan.

The longlist will then be whittled down to a shortlist of ten albums, one of which will be crowned winner via an online public vote and judging panel.

The final winning artist will collect a £20,000 cash prize with nine runners-up each receiving £1000.

To date, the award has distributed over £203,000 in prize money.

Past winners include Young Fathers (Cocoa Sugar in 2018 and Tape Two in 2014), Sacred Paws (Strike a Match in 2017), Anna Meredith (Varmints in 2016), Kathryn Joseph (Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled in 2015), RM Hubbert (Thirteen Lost & Found in 2013) and Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat (Everything's Getting Older in 2012).

Now in its eighth year, all money raised during the celebrations will be donated to Help Musicians Scotland.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager at Scottish Music Industry Association, said: "This year The SAY Award makes its Edinburgh debut, and what better way to kick things off than by hosting Live at the Longlist at The Queen's Hall as part of the iconic venue's 40th anniversary celebrations.

"Join us for a night championing the incredible strength and diversity of Scottish music, with a stellar line-up of previous nominees performing and the announcement of the 20 outstanding Scottish albums that will make up this year's longlist.

"We're delighted that the event is raising funds for Help Musicians Scotland, our charity partner, who do such vital work supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of artists who continually give Scotland it's rich, valued and vibrant cultural identity."

Tickets to the event are available now via sayaward.com.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.