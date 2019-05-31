SAY Award longlist reveal to take centre stage in Edinburgh

The award's Live at the Longlist event will take place at The Queen's Hall this July.

The SAY Award: The longlist will be revealed in Edinburgh. Euan Robertson

For the very first time, Edinburgh will play host to The Scottish Album of the Year Award's Live at the Longlist event.

Taking place at The Queen's Hall on Friday, July 26, this year's celebration will feature live performances from some of Scotland's best creative talent - including C Duncan, Kobi Onyame, and a special collaboration between Idlewild's Rod Jones and Modern Studies.

The event will also feature a DJ set from Tallah Brash.

Scottish-based Ghanaian artist Onyame, who was nominated last year for his record Gold, said: "I'm really looking forward to rocking out at Live at the Longlist this year.

"The SAY Award put a lot of attention on my album and I can't wait to perform and also see who made the longlist this year."

Awards: Hosts Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan alongside previous winners Young Fathers. Euan Robertson

The 20 outstanding albums that will make up The SAY Award's longlist for 2019 will be exclusively revealed on the night by hosts Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan.

The longlist will then be whittled down to a shortlist of ten albums, one of which will be crowned winner via an online public vote and judging panel.

The final winning artist will collect a £20,000 cash prize with nine runners-up each receiving £1000.

To date, the award has distributed over £203,000 in prize money.

Past winners include Young Fathers (Cocoa Sugar in 2018 and Tape Two in 2014), Sacred Paws (Strike a Match in 2017), Anna Meredith (Varmints in 2016), Kathryn Joseph (Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled in 2015), RM Hubbert (Thirteen Lost & Found in 2013) and Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat (Everything's Getting Older in 2012).

Now in its eighth year, all money raised during the celebrations will be donated to Help Musicians Scotland.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager at Scottish Music Industry Association, said: "This year The SAY Award makes its Edinburgh debut, and what better way to kick things off than by hosting Live at the Longlist at The Queen's Hall as part of the iconic venue's 40th anniversary celebrations.

"Join us for a night championing the incredible strength and diversity of Scottish music, with a stellar line-up of previous nominees performing and the announcement of the 20 outstanding Scottish albums that will make up this year's longlist.

"We're delighted that the event is raising funds for Help Musicians Scotland, our charity partner, who do such vital work supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of artists who continually give Scotland it's rich, valued and vibrant cultural identity."

Tickets to the event are available now via sayaward.com.

