Sean's Scotland: Show explores country's beautiful landscape

STV weather presenter Sean Batty studies how weather affects Scots' lives in new series.

Sean Batty travels around Scotland in his new show. STV

The story of a village's recovery from severe flooding will be told in a new STV programme which sees Sean Batty tour Scotland.

Sean's Scotland will follow the weather presenter as he explores the country, from the wilds of Sutherland down to Dumfries and Galloway and the Isle of Colonsay across to Aberdeenshire.

He will learn how Scotland's ever-changing weather affects people's lives and about the work that goes into protecting the environment.

The village of Ballater, in Royal Deeside, was battered by Storm Frank in December 2015, with 4ft of water driving families from their homes and forcing businesses to close.

In the first episode of Sean's Scotland on Monday night, Sean meets residents who have pulled together to get the village back on its feet.

Viewers will see him help to build a living riverbank on the River Dee to prevent erosion and protect salmon stocks.

Ballater was battered by Storm Frank in 2015. HEMEDIA/SWNS

Sean said: "We already know we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but the environment has suffered over the years.

"Over the course of the series I'll take you on a journey to some of the most scenic parts of the country, and introduce you to lots of lovely people along the way.

"It's a very varied programme where I try my hand at paddle boarding, basket weaving, bee keeping, gin making and riverbank restoration.

"But the programme is all hinged on those people who work tirelessly to save Scotland's countryside and provide nature with a helping hand to ensure it remains beautiful for a long time to come."

Sean's seven-part journey will take him to Glenshee Ski Centre to find out how recent poor winters have affected sport and Ben Shieldaig, which has been bought from a private landowner to protect for future generations.

Sean's journey took him to Glenshee Ski Centre. STV

He plants trees at the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve, helps with lambing on the shores of Loch Maree and meets a group of school children from Ullapool, whose campaign to save the seas has taken them across the world.

On the Isle of Mull, Sean gets a closer look at the local wildlife - he swims with seals, meets the puffins who have made their seasonal return, goes looking for otters and learns about the island's White-tailed Eagle programme.

Visiting Dumfries and Galloway, Sean learns about bee keeping and visits Kirkcudbright to learn why it has the name Artists' Town, while in Sutherland he takes a closer look at the dramatic landscape in the Northwest GeoPark, which is studied by people from across the world.

Stephen O'Donnell, director of programme strategy and marketing at STV, said: "This seven-part series will take viewers on a journey to some of Scotland's most breathtaking landscapes, bursting with vibrant characters, fascinating stories and - of course - unrivalled Scottish scenery."

Sean's Scotland begins on STV on Monday night at 8pm.

