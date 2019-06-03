  • STV
  • MySTV

Sean's Scotland: Show explores country's beautiful landscape

STV

STV weather presenter Sean Batty studies how weather affects Scots' lives in new series.

Sean Batty travels around Scotland in his new show.
Sean Batty travels around Scotland in his new show. STV

The story of a village's recovery from severe flooding will be told in a new STV programme which sees Sean Batty tour Scotland.

Sean's Scotland will follow the weather presenter as he explores the country, from the wilds of Sutherland down to Dumfries and Galloway and the Isle of Colonsay across to Aberdeenshire.

He will learn how Scotland's ever-changing weather affects people's lives and about the work that goes into protecting the environment.

The village of Ballater, in Royal Deeside, was battered by Storm Frank in December 2015, with 4ft of water driving families from their homes and forcing businesses to close.

In the first episode of Sean's Scotland on Monday night, Sean meets residents who have pulled together to get the village back on its feet.

Viewers will see him help to build a living riverbank on the River Dee to prevent erosion and protect salmon stocks.

Ballater was battered by Storm Frank in 2015.
Ballater was battered by Storm Frank in 2015. HEMEDIA/SWNS

Sean said: "We already know we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but the environment has suffered over the years.

"Over the course of the series I'll take you on a journey to some of the most scenic parts of the country, and introduce you to lots of lovely people along the way.

"It's a very varied programme where I try my hand at paddle boarding, basket weaving, bee keeping, gin making and riverbank restoration.

"But the programme is all hinged on those people who work tirelessly to save Scotland's countryside and provide nature with a helping hand to ensure it remains beautiful for a long time to come."

Sean's seven-part journey will take him to Glenshee Ski Centre to find out how recent poor winters have affected sport and Ben Shieldaig, which has been bought from a private landowner to protect for future generations.

Sean's journey took him to Glenshee Ski Centre.
Sean's journey took him to Glenshee Ski Centre. STV

He plants trees at the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve, helps with lambing on the shores of Loch Maree and meets a group of school children from Ullapool, whose campaign to save the seas has taken them across the world.

On the Isle of Mull, Sean gets a closer look at the local wildlife - he swims with seals, meets the puffins who have made their seasonal return, goes looking for otters and learns about the island's White-tailed Eagle programme.

Visiting Dumfries and Galloway, Sean learns about bee keeping and visits Kirkcudbright to learn why it has the name Artists' Town, while in Sutherland he takes a closer look at the dramatic landscape in the Northwest GeoPark, which is studied by people from across the world.

Stephen O'Donnell, director of programme strategy and marketing at STV, said: "This seven-part series will take viewers on a journey to some of Scotland's most breathtaking landscapes, bursting with vibrant characters, fascinating stories and - of course - unrivalled Scottish scenery."

Sean's Scotland begins on STV on Monday night at 8pm.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.