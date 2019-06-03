  • STV
McAvoy reveals giggles during Dark Phoenix funeral scene

STV

The actor said the sombre scene took longer than necessary because the cast were laughing so much.

Superstar: James McAvoy got the giggles while filming Dark Phoenix.
Superstar: James McAvoy got the giggles while filming Dark Phoenix. Gage Skidmore

James McAvoy has admitted he got the giggles while shooting a sombre funeral scene in the pouring rain in his latest X-Men film.

The Glasgow star, 40, reprises his role of Professor Charles Xavier in Dark Phoenix, which stars Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner as Jean Grey.

He said: "It was weirdly hysterical and funny shooting the funeral scene, that we all had to stand around in the rain.

"There was no sound because it was raining and they weren't on anybody's faces - they weren't on my face anyway.

'They just wanted me to look like I was saying something and we all couldn't keep a straight face.'
James McAvoy

"They just wanted me to look like I was saying something and we all couldn't keep a straight face.

"It was fine for Nick [Hoult, who plays Beast] because he's behind a lot of prosthetics so it was alright for him but they had to shoot it maybe then times and we were soaked to the skin, because we just could not stop laughing.

"It was a good day."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-Fwhb-p1sQ | youtube

McAvoy added that the film, directed by Simon Kinberg, feels particularly appropriate for the moment.

He said: "I don't know it felt like a feminist script, but it certainly felt like we were in a film that was responding to a time where feminism is having a positive impact.

"I don't know if there was anything in this but I think that Dark Phoenix, the story, the journey, the things that happen to her, might be able to happen to a fella as well but I think that Simon wanted to and was able to - and felt that the market was ready for - do that kind of dynamic in the cast, which is a brilliant sign.

"I was pleased to be a part of that, and support Sophie and Simon in that."

Dark Phoenix is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.