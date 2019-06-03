Susan Boyle announces first UK tour in four years 

The Scottish singer has promised 'incredible new genres of music' at the shows next year.

Susan Boyle has announced her first tour in four years.

The West Lothian singer is performing in 15 UK cities, including three in Scotland, as she celebrated ten years she found fame on Britain's Got Talent.

Audiences have been promised a spectacular concert featuring "her greatest hits and some incredible new genres of music in an honest and intimate show that will inspire and delight her myriad of fans".

The announcement comes after Susan returned to the BGT stage for the show's final last weekend.

She said: I'm thrilled to be coming back and doing a UK tour after six years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world.

'The stage is my happy place and I'm excited to be treading the boards, so to speak, again.' Susan Boyle

"I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn't necessarily expect from me. I like to surprise, I surprised the world ten years ago and I want to surprise my fans again with some unexpected songs and brand new material.

"I'm so grateful to my fans, they really are the most supportive and I can't wait to give something back to them.

"The stage is my happy place and I'm excited to be treading the boards, so to speak, again."

The tour begins at the Caird Hall in Dundee on March 3, 2020, before wrapping up on March 25 at Edinburgh's Usher Hall.

Tickets go on general release this Friday.

