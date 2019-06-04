Electric Fields festival cancelled after location change

The music event has been scrapped after moving from Dumfries and Galloway to Glasgow.

A popular Scottish music festival has been cancelled after moving from Dumfries and Galloway to Glasgow city centre.

Electric Fields was due to take place at SWG3 in Finnieston over three days this July, but organisers have pulled the plug almost two months after bungling the announcement of the event's move.

A SWG3 spokeswoman told STV News that they were disappointed the festival had been scrapped.

She said: "I can confirm it has been cancelled.

"Customers who purchased tickets via the venue will be fully refunded."

The organisers have yet to make a statement on the cancellation.

The event was due to take place between July 4 and 6.

Metronomy, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and The Vaccines were booked to headline the event.

Scottish acts also set to lose out include The Van T's, Emme Woods, Vistas, Fauves and Alligator.

In April, the organisers were forced to issue an apology after upset ticketholders demanded a refund following the festival's move from Drumlanrig Castle estate.

They posted: "We're sorry we got that totally wrong, and genuinely can only apologise.

"We have emailed all ticket holders with updated information on partial and full refunds."

Despite previously revealing a line-up and selling tickets for 2019's event in Dumfries and Galloway, in a statement issued on April 16, organisers blamed the "rising costs of producing outdoor camping festivals and ongoing logistical issues" for the decision to move the event to Glasgow.

While some fans praised the move to the city, others aired their disappointment.

At the time, festival director Nick Roberts said: "After spending the past five years putting on a quality outdoor music festival we found the rising costs this year have led us to re-imagining how Electric Fields takes place for 2019.

"Although we leave Dumfries and Galloway with a heavy heart our new venue offers a very exciting opportunity for us to flex our creative muscle and put on an outstanding show in the heart of Glasgow."

Electric Fields has been contacted for comment.

Electric Fields refund

For a refund, contact Ticketline customer services on customerservices@ticketline.co.uk or phone 0161 813 2222.

