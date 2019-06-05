John Hannah wins bet with fan who thought he was Hugh Laurie

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actor tweeted about the mix-up at Toronto airport.

Mix-up: John Hannah and Hugh Laurie. Gage Skidmore / Jeroen Komen

John Hannah won a bet with a fan who was convinced he was fellow actor Hugh Laurie.

Scottish star Hannah, known for films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and Sliding Doors, was at Toronto airport in Canada when the man approached him.

Despite the 57-year-old's denials, the fan insisted he was Oxfordshire-born House star Laurie, 59, and even made a $10 bet on his identity.

It was only when Hannah took out his passport that the man relented.

Hannah tweeted: "Just met a guy in the elevator at Toronto airport who asked if I was Hugh Laurie? I said no. He said I think you are!

"So I bet him $10 I wasn't. And he accepted. Passport out. He looked a bit surprised when I said he owed me 10 bucks."

Hannah added: "Fairs fair the dude paid up."

As well as his work on medical drama House, Laurie is known for his comedy double-act with Stephen Fry.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.