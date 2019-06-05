John Hannah wins bet with fan who thought he was Hugh Laurie
The Four Weddings and a Funeral actor tweeted about the mix-up at Toronto airport.
John Hannah won a bet with a fan who was convinced he was fellow actor Hugh Laurie.
Scottish star Hannah, known for films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and Sliding Doors, was at Toronto airport in Canada when the man approached him.
Despite the 57-year-old's denials, the fan insisted he was Oxfordshire-born House star Laurie, 59, and even made a $10 bet on his identity.
It was only when Hannah took out his passport that the man relented.
Hannah tweeted: "Just met a guy in the elevator at Toronto airport who asked if I was Hugh Laurie? I said no. He said I think you are!
"So I bet him $10 I wasn't. And he accepted. Passport out. He looked a bit surprised when I said he owed me 10 bucks."
Hannah added: "Fairs fair the dude paid up."
As well as his work on medical drama House, Laurie is known for his comedy double-act with Stephen Fry.
