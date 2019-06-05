Edinburgh Fringe programme revealed for 2019 festival

The Fringe festival will see work from a record 63 countries take to the stage in August.

Fringe: Official programme launches. SWNS

The official festival programme for the Edinburgh Fringe 2019 has been launched.

A diverse selection of work has been unveiled, from theatre, dance and circus acts to comedy, musicals and opera.

This year's Fringe, which runs throughout August, features work from a record 63 countries, including 206 shows from mainland Europe.

Themes ranging from climate change, true crime, space and minority ethnic identity will be tackled in the works on offer.

An 'Inspiration Machine' - an interactive, arcade-style machine that will randomly display videos from Fringe artists at the push of a button - will be located on the Mound throughout August.

Another new addition is the FringeMaker game, which will encourage visitors to explore different venues, see shows and tackle random Fringe challenges using an app.

Players will be rewarded for breaking new ground and discovering hidden top hats located in more than 300 venues taking part in this year's festival.

'This year's festival will feature 744 shows from Edinburgh, 963 from Scotland and work from a record 63 countries, which collectively help make the Fringe the greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet.' Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Free shows will take place each day on the High Street and Mound Precinct with Saturday shows on the West Parliament Square Stage interpreted in sign language.

Dedicated wheelchair viewing spaces and sensory backpacks for visitors on the autism spectrum will aim to make the street more accessible than ever before.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "The Fringe is a remarkable feat of engineering and human endeavour, and this year we are celebrating all the artists, writers, crew, staff, venue operators, audience members and more who come together to Make Your Fringe.

"This year's festival will feature 744 shows from Edinburgh, 963 from Scotland and work from a record 63 countries, which collectively help make the Fringe the greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet."

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop added: "The Fringe is an economic powerhouse, generating £144m for the Edinburgh economy and £173m for Scotland's economy.

"This year, the programme demonstrates once again why it is one of the most important events in the international cultural calendar. Innovation and creativity will provide unforgettable moments for festival goers and will raise Scotland's standing on the world stage."

