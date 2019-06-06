  • STV
TRNSMT Queen Tut's Stage to 'help close gender play gap'

Jenness Mitchell

DF Concerts believes the new stage will pave the way for a new generation of female headliners.

TRNSMT: The festival has added the Queen Tut's Stage.
TRNSMT: The festival has added the Queen Tut's Stage. Euan Robertson

TRNSMT has added a new stage and line-up to this year's festival to "help close the gender play gap".

The Queen Tut's Stage will feature a whole host of female artists - showcasing a brilliant snapshot of Scotland's flourishing and incredibly diverse music scene.

Organisers at DF Concerts believe this permanent addition to the festival will pave the way for a new generation of female headliners.

The artists chosen to appear across the weekend of July 12-14 include Lauren Spiteri, Lunir, St Martiins, Cara Rose, Chlobocop, Scarlett Randle, Zoe Graham, Crystal, Sahara and Tongue Trap.

Wet Look, Swim School, The Eves, Zoee, Tamzene, Stephanie Cheape, Deni Smith and Baby Taylah will also perform.

Throughout the weekend, Scottish Women Inventing Music (SWIM) will also be onsite raising awareness of the charity.

Starlets: Zoe Graham and The Eves will play the Queen Tut's Stage.
Starlets: Zoe Graham and The Eves will play the Queen Tut's Stage. Zoe Graham Facebook / The Eves Facebook

DF Concerts' Aarti Joshi said: "The Queen Tut's stage is a very important addition to TRNSMT Festival.

"As a company, we are committed to helping to close the gender play gap and at TRNSMT specifically, we have focused on providing a platform for core female acts at a grassroots level to help them become the bill-toppers of the future. 

"Of course, as an industry, we have a long way to go but we feel this is a real step in the right direction."

Hilary Brooks, SWIM Founder, said: "Scottish Women Inventing Music is a grassroots organisation partly inspired by KEYCHANGE, the international music initiative pledging 50:50 gender representation on festival and concert stages by 2022.

"As Founder of SWIM, I'm delighted that DF Concerts have invited us this year to promote, celebrate and support women artists at TRNSMT and to fuel the discussion of creating a more equal and collaborative industry."

The announcement follows the success of the sold-out Queen Tut's event back in March, which saw the legendary King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow renamed in celebration of International Women's Day.

Other acts set to appear at TRNSMT this year include Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, Gerry Cinnamon, Snow Patrol plus Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Sigrid, Mabel, Sam Fender and Jade Bird.

Tickets are on sale now.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.