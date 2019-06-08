Spice Girls set for first Scottish performance in 20 years

Tens of thousands of fans will spice up their life at Murrayfield later on Saturday.

Spice Girls: Scary, Ginger, Baby and Sporty. Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson

Tens of thousands of fans will spice up their life with a dose of girl power later on Saturday.

Appearing in Scotland for the first time in more than 20 years, the Spice Girls will take to the stage at Murrayfield in Edinburgh as part of their UK tour.

The iconic girl group - who last performed together at the London Olympics in 2012 - have not been here since their Spiceworld Tour back in 1998.

London: The Spice Girls performed at the Olympics in 2012. Getty Images / Jeff J. Mitchell

Although Victoria Beckham (Posh) is absent from the line-up, Melanie Brown (Scary), Melanie Chisolm (Sporty), Geri Horner (Ginger) and Emma Bunton (Baby) will be performing some of their greatest hits - including Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are, 2 Become 1, Spice Up Your Life and Mama.

Support on the night will be provided by pop star Jess Glynne.

The 2019 Spice World tour has already kicked off, with gigs in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry and Sunderland.

After Edinburgh, the girl group will head to Bristol before their final three dates at Wembley Stadium in London.

Murrayfield Stadium is expecting a huge crowd, with a spokesman reminding fans that tickets must be printed off as barcodes cannot be scanned on phones.

The fan village will open at 3pm where food, drinks and official Spice Girls merchandise can be purchased.

Fans heading to the gig via train have been urged to check return times in advance to "avoid disappointment".

British Transport Police issued a statement warning that services will be "extremely tight" and that public transport will be exceptionally busy.

Girl Power: The band first formed in the early 90s. Getty Images

Fun facts about the Spice Girls

Mel B, Victoria, Geri, and Mel C became members of the Spice Girls after they responded to a casting call for a girl group in a magazine in March 1993.

Emma joined the group after original member Michelle Stevenson pulled out due to an illness in her family.

After parting ways with their original manager, they were snapped up by Simon Fuller - who created the Idol franchise.

Wannabe, the group's debut single, was written in just 20 minutes.

Say You'll Be There was filmed in the Mojave Desert in Southern California, while 2 Become 1 was shot in front of a blue screen.

The video for Viva Forever had to be animated because at that point the group were too busy to film it.

The group's first live arena show was in Istanbul in 1997.

The famous Union Jack dress Geri wore to the 1997 Brit Awards was supposed to be a little black dress. However, Geri felt it was boring and sewed a Union Jack on it.

After Geri quit in 1998, the band did not go into hiatus until the year 2000 after recording their third album, Forever.

