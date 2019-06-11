Annie Lennox returns for first Scottish show in a decade

The Eurythmics star will share stories from her career as well as perform at the SEC in Glasgow.

Show: Lennox will perform in Glasgow on September 26.

Annie Lennox will return to Scotland to perform for the first time in over a decade.

The Eurythmics star will take to the stage at the SEC Armadillo on September 26 for a special one -off show in aid of charity.

Named as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone, the Aberdeen-native has won more Brit Awards than any other female artist in history as well as numerous Grammys, Ivor Novellos and an Oscar.

Annie Lennox - An Evening of Music and Conversation will see the star share her thoughts, memories and reflections from throughout her glittering career as well as perform, with all proceeds donated to The Circle.

Founded by Lennox, the charitable organisation helps change the lives of girls and women facing the challenges of gender disempowerment across the globe.

The evening will also be supported by The Hunter Foundation.

Tickets will go on sale on at 10am on June 14 and will be available to purchase online at sec.co.uk or by phoning the SEC Armadillo box office on 0844 395 4000.

