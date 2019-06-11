Filming begins in Glasgow for Spielberg war blockbuster

Stars Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch were spotted on set in Govan on Tuesday.

Fiming: Benedict Cumberbatch has been spotted on set.

Filming for a new Hollywood war blockbuster has started in Glasgow.

Govan Graving Docks have been transformed into a film set for historic drama 1917, set during the First World War.

On Tuesday morning, stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth were spotted on set.

Filming in Glasgow for the upcoming Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes blockbuster is set to last four days on the northern two docks and a set built east of the Pump House.

A temporary extension will also be added to the building as well as a bridge spanning one of the docks.

The film also stars Bodyguard actor Richard Madden, Fleabag star Andrew Scott and Mark Strong, who appeared in the Kingsman films.

The war drama will mark Mendes' first directorial feature since James Bond film Spectre in 2015. It also reunites the filmmaker with Spielberg's production company Amblin.

Spielberg worked closely with Mendes on his feature directorial debut American Beauty, which won five Oscars including Best Director and Best Picture.

Mendes then went on to make two more movies for Spielberg's DreamWorks - Road to Perdition and Revolutionary Road.

The finished movie is expected to be released in December.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.