  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow band to serve up a taste of the tropics with new EP

Jenness Mitchell

Chris Greig & The Merchants released Lipstick, featuring four indie-pop songs, last Friday.

Lipstick: Chris Greig & The Merchants released their EP last week.
Lipstick: Chris Greig & The Merchants released their EP last week. Blair Burnett Media

A Glasgow band are aiming to serve up a taste of the tropics with their latest EP.

Chris Greig & The Merchants released Lipstick, featuring four tropical-pop songs, last Friday and the four-piece are hoping fans will love it.

Lead vocalist Chris Greig told STV News: "Our brand new EP, Lipstick, is maybe the most highly anticipated release amongst the band members yet.

"We have been working on it since last year, when we recorded and released Talking Aloud which was a preview of what was to come."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqT6CIWMfSU | youtube

The band said they have enjoyed working together in the studio so far as it feels like they are just hanging out with friends rather than making music.

Greig said: "Recording in the studio is always an amazing experience.

"It's always so relaxed with us and never stressful.

"As a band we've only really ever recorded with two people, Mark Morrow in Edinburgh and Liam McCluskey of Morsecode Management, and both times we have been well looked after.

'Honestly, it always feels like we're just hanging out with friends whenever we record.'
Lead vocalist Chris Greig

"Honestly, it always feels like we're just hanging out with friends whenever we record.

"It's always a great feeling leaving the studio with a finished song."

The group - Greig (rhythm guitar), Chris Johnston (vocals and lead guitar), Daniel Jack (drums) and Donald Russell (bass) - narrowly missed out on a trip to New York after making it through to the live round of Hard Rock Cafe's global Battle of the Bands competition in April.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1436844-musicians-promise-explosive-battle-of-the-bands-showdown/ | default

Greig said: "Performing live is what it's all about really.

"There is nothing better than performing to a busy room - especially when our crowd shows up and start the whole room in the 'Chris Greig & The Merchants na na na na' chants.

"It's also very rewarding - a time when all your hard work pays off and you get to enjoy yourself with your best friends and your fans.

"It's also amazing meeting new people every night we play."

'The amount of noise the crowd made for us was incredible and nothing will ever beat the sound of our older songs being sung back to us as loud as they were.'
Lead vocalist Chris Greig

The band's favourite gig to play so far has been supporting Indigo Velvet at King Tut's in Glasgow.

Greig said: "This is the most energetic show we have ever played as the venue had sold out and we performed to a room full of Chris Greig & The Merchants regulars as well as loads of potential new fans.

"The amount of noise the crowd made for us was incredible and nothing will ever beat the sound of our older songs being sung back to us as loud as they were."

The band will return to King Tut's this July as part of the venue's Summer Nights festival, before heading to the Lake District for Kendal Calling.

In August, they'll then perform alongside Scottish legends Hue & Cry and Hipsway at Sound on the Sand in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire.

Gigs: The band will play a string of dates this summer.
Gigs: The band will play a string of dates this summer. Blair Burnett Media

Before all that, the band are gearing up to head into the Highlands for a gig with "good friend" Callum McKenzie Jones at the Ironworks in Inverness this Friday.

Greig added: "This is something we are looking forward to because it's always a great night with these guys and it's our first time playing Inverness.

"Once the string of gigs and festivals are done, we hope to branch out further and play up and down the country.

"We hope to embark on a UK tour in second-half of the year, and perhaps a few more releases are on the cards."

For more info on the band, go to facebook.com/ChrisGreigMusic.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZcIlhXSs6jVsLItx8ZiJq | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.