Rod Stewart's outdoor concert cancelled due to bad weather

Rod Stewart's outdoor concert in Aberdeen has been postponed due to bad weather.

The concert at the AECC, which was scheduled for tonight, will now be held on Tuesday, July 16, due to high winds.

Stewart was due to play as part of his tour to promote his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses.

The promoters said: "Due to adverse weather conditions this evening's concert at AECC Outdoors has had to be postponed.

"Sir Rod and his team always believe the show must go on and this decision has not been taken lightly. However, due to the high winds and bad weather it would not be safe to go ahead with this evening's concert.

"We are pleased to announce that working with the venue, we are able to reschedule the concert to Tuesday, July 16.

"All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, and ticket holders are not required to take any action. Customers requiring assistance are requested to contact their point of purchase.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this causes everyone but safety is our priority."