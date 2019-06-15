Project to get tails wagging with pet-friendly launch party

RUFF.sunday wants people to benefit from the positive connection between dogs and humans.

Project: RUFF.sunday will launch on Saturday afternoon.

A new project is set to get tails wagging with a pet-friendly launch party.

Based in Glasgow, RUFF.sunday is aiming to create an environment where people can benefit from the positive connection between dogs and humans.

Opening its doors on Saturday afternoon between 1pm and 5pm, visitors will be able to 'meet the makers' of locally-sourced pet products.

Scottish singer-songwriters Emme Woods, Scarlett Randle and Caitlin Buchanan will also help kick the project off with live performances.

Founder Ailsa Lyall-Mathews, 24, told STV News: "There is a proven link between improved well-being and dog ownership, and this is what RUFF.sunday is based on.

"We are facing an absolute epidemic when it comes to mental health and with things like therapy dogs becoming more common, I think it's really important for projects like RUFF.sunday to provide a platform to highlight how important owning a pet can be in supporting mental health."

The pop-up shop, located within COLAB in Sauchiehall Street for the next three months, will act as a social space with regular events to connect owners and their pets.

As well as playing host to independent brands and service providers in the pet care market, there will also be affordable workshops and fundraisers.

Miss Lyall-Mathews said: "A big part of the project is education.

"Within RUFF.sunday we'll be running frequent 'pay what you can' style workshops and fundraisers, where industry professionals such as dog trainers, groomers and vets will come in to give expert advice to those who might not always be able to access these professional and often expensive services."

All proceeds made at the launch party will be donated to Give a Dog a Bone - a charity that helps the over-60s with the costs of owning an animal.

